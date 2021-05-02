Two men stabbed during fight in Tenderloin

article

Two men were hospitalized Saturday night after they were stabbed in a fight in the Tenderloin District, San Francisco police said.

The victims, both 27 years old, were talking with a group of people but the interaction turned into a fight shortly before midnight.

The men were stabbed and assaulted, and the suspects vandalized their car before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victims were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.