Two men wanted in Pacifica pharmacy robbery

article

Two male suspects are wanted in connection with a robbery of a pharmacy Tuesday evening in Pacifica, police said.

The pair apparently entered a Walgreens store in the 500 block of Palmetto Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. and left with oxycodone and other controlled medications after confronting an employee and scaling the pharmacy counter.

No one was injured and no one saw the suspects with a weapon.

The suspects left the store and ran south on Palmetto Avenue carrying the drugs in white bags, police said.

Police described the suspects as black and in their late teens or early 20s. One was 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was apparently wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored jeans.

The other was about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. He was apparently wearing white pants and a black, white and red hooded jacket.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is urged to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or a tip line (650) 359-4444. Police said to refer to case No. 20-1258.