Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Santa Clara County

Public health officials on Friday confirmed two new coronavirus deaths in Santa Clara County, bringing the total of deaths in the county to 8.

According to the San Clara County Public Health Department, the seventh death was a man in his 80s who was hospitalized on Tuesday, March 3 and passed away on Tuesday, March 17. The eighth death was a man in his 70s.

Santa Clara also confirmed an seven additional COVID-19 patients, bringing the total number of cases to 196.