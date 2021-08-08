Two people shot at Sunnyvale house party involving Airbnb home

(KTVU) – Two people were shot late Saturday night at at house party involving a home that was rented out on Airbnb, said Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Gunfire erupted at about 11 p.m. Saturday at the party on Navarro Drive, near Marion Way, according to authorities.

This location is near the city's Raynor Park.

A captain with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety told KTVU reporter James Torrez that officers are now investigating a shooting, that may have involved underage drinking.

Officers spoke to several witnesses, but so far the information to investigators was limited.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like fireworks. The loud noise even work up some residents.

Authorities were still gathering evidence at the scene, and had not yet disclosed the conditions of the victims, or possible suspects.

Some neighbors told KTVU that officers had asked them for any home surveillance video that might help with the case.

Airbnb had banned house party rentals, after 5 people were shot and killed in Orinda on Halloween in 2019.

KTVU reached out to Airbnb for a comment, but had not yet received a comment.

