Two rescues underway as high surf warning hits coast

The Bay Area's pacific coastline was hit with yet another round of high surf Sunday leaving two rescue crews at two different Bay Area beaches searching for victims.

Two people were swept into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County. One person has since been rescued and tranported to the hospital but the other person is still missing.

Over in Point Bonita, three people were swept into the ocean while watching the waves from a restricted area. The three were hiking when all three were up by a sneaker wave. Two were able to get to nearby rocks and were later rescued, but the US Coast Gaurd is still looking for man in his 30s who they say is still missing.

"They were just looking at the scenery, looking a the ocean and were overcome by a sneaker wave," says Matthew Barnes, Southern Marin Fire District Battalion Chief.

A northwest swell is bringing dangerously high waves from 23 to 28 feet.

Along the pacific coastline Sunday morning, the change in tides was noticeable

"Man it was pretty heavy," says surfer Jay Rizzardo. "We surf here a couple times a week but today was definitely different than other days."

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning until 9 p.m. Sunday along the coastlines and beaches from Big Sur to Sonoma County.

Rescue teams are asking visitors to be cautious.

"Anytime you’re out at the coast you should never be surprised of a large wave," says Marin County Fire Battalion Chief, Graham Groneman, "The ocean is predictably unpredictable."

The Marin County Batallion Chief says the current swell could produce waves as high as 40 to 60 feet in the area.

Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

"We just really want to emphasis to everybody to keep an eye on your kids and keep them away from this spectacular but dangerous coastline," says Battalion Chief Groneman.

Just last week a dangerous surf tragically swept up a Sonoma County Father and his two children. Rescue teams are continuing to look for the missing children.

Officials are warning about sneaker waves and strong rip currents that pose a threat to beach goers.

In Marin County, rescue teams are on standby in case of an emergency.

"We’ve bolstered our Marin response," says Battalion Chief Barnes. "So we can go and provide a higher level of safety for the community we serve."

The latest round of high tides is expected to subside Sunday night into Monday, followed by King Tides that could bring minor costal flooding. A coastal flood advisory may be issued.