Two USPS drivers to be honored in San Leandro for driving 1 million accident-free miles

The United States Postal Service on Wednesday will honor two postal carriers for driving 1 million accident-free miles during the course of their careers.

Greg Burditt and Edelia Diaz have a combined 68 years delivering the mail and will be inducted into the National Safety Council's Million Mile Club.

The drivers will also receive a plaque from the National Safety Council.

The million-mile award is given to drivers who have driven 1 million miles or have completed 30 years of driving without being involved in a preventable motor vehicle accident.

The event will take place Wednesday at 8 a.m. at USPS branch at 14500 East 14th St. in San Leandro.