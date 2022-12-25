Two women busted in Santa Rosa on suspicion of car theft, vandalism

article

Two women were arrested in Santa Rosa on Friday after they were suspected of using a stolen vehicle to try and ram a gate and being in possession of two stolen catalytic converters.

Numerous Santa Rosa Police Officers responded to a scene in the 70 block of W. 3rd Street around 9:34 a.m. and learned that three women had attempted to drive a Toyota Highlander through a closed gate that was being blocked by an older model Ford Mustang. While the owner of the Mustang was in the process of opening the gate, the women struck his car and high-centered on the hood of it. The Highlander's occupants then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police determined that the Highlander had been stolen out of San Francisco and contained two stolen catalytic converters, one of which belonged to the Ford Mustang.

Police set up a perimeter and brought in a drone to try and locate the suspects but they were unsuccessful, SRPD said. However, when officers conducted a physical check of the surrounding area where two of the women were last seen, they were located hiding in a small bathroom next to a house.

Police claim the women were identified by the owner of the Mustang and they were arrested without incident. A third woman has not yet been located. In addition to the catalytic converters, police allege they found stolen mail out of Petaluma in the Highlander and new, unboxed tools often used in the theft of catalytic converters.

Oakland resident Raechelle Howard, 27, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, conspiracy, ID theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, impersonating another, and bringing a narcotic or controlled substance into the jail.

San Leandro resident Michaela Hicks, 29, was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, conspiracy and identity theft.