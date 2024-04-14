Two women shot to death in Napa

Napa police said two women were shot to death on Sunday evening, and no suspects were taken into custody.

Detective Dustin Dodd said in a release the women, identified only as "female victims," were found suffering gunshot wounds in the 400 block of Riverside Drive about 8:10 p.m.

First responders tried to save them but one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the second woman died at the hospital.

There was no motive provided or suspect description. It's unclear how old the women were.



The Napa Police Department asks anyone with information to call Dodd at (707) 257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org