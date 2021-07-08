U.S. Coast Guard rescues man from overturned boat near Tiburon

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew early Wednesday morning rescued a man whose boat overturned in the Bay off the coast of Bluff Point in Marin County.

Crews responded just before 3 a.m. to a 911 call from the man, who said his 12-foot aluminum boat had overturned and he was drifting toward the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

The Coast Guard lost communication with the man, but its helicopter crew arrived on the scene around 3:45 a.m. and found the overturned boat shortly before 4:30 a.m. A rescue swimmer was lowered down and hoisted the man into the helicopter, then returned to Air Station San Francisco.

The man had no medical concerns as a result of the overturned boat, according to the Coast Guard.