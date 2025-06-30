UC Berkeley employee robbed on campus

The Brief The strong-arm robbery happened Monday morning at the UC Berkeley Recreational Sports Facility Garage. Three suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and fled in a BMW that did not have a license plate.



A University of California, Berkeley staff member was robbed Monday morning in the recreational sports facility garage, according to university police.

3 suspects involved

What we know:

The strong-arm robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. inside the garage near Bancroft Way, police said.

Three suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks stole several items from the UC Berkeley employee before fleeing in a dark-colored BMW without a license plate.

The robbery remains under investigation.