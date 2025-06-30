UC Berkeley employee robbed on campus
BERKELEY, Calif. - A University of California, Berkeley staff member was robbed Monday morning in the recreational sports facility garage, according to university police.
3 suspects involved
What we know:
The strong-arm robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. inside the garage near Bancroft Way, police said.
Three suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks stole several items from the UC Berkeley employee before fleeing in a dark-colored BMW without a license plate.
The robbery remains under investigation.
The Source: Campus police