Expand / Collapse search

UC Berkeley employee robbed on campus

By
Published  June 30, 2025 12:13pm PDT
UC Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2
Victim stabbed multiple times on UC Berkeley campus

Victim stabbed multiple times on UC Berkeley campus

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on UC Berkeley's campus by the Lawrence Hall of Science. A victim was found with multiple stab wounds. Police are looking for three suspects.

The Brief

    • The strong-arm robbery happened Monday morning at the UC Berkeley Recreational Sports Facility Garage.
    • Three suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and fled in a BMW that did not have a license plate.

BERKELEY, Calif. - A University of California, Berkeley staff member was robbed Monday morning in the recreational sports facility garage, according to university police.

3 suspects involved

What we know:

The strong-arm robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. inside the garage near Bancroft Way, police said.

Three suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks stole several items from the UC Berkeley employee before fleeing in a dark-colored BMW without a license plate.

The robbery remains under investigation.

The Source: Campus police

UC BerkeleyCrime and Public Safety