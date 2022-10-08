UC Berkeley will offer a class on Nicki Minaj

article

UC Berkeley students will soon be able to take a course about musician Nick Minaj.

The university announced they would be offering the class on their twitter account.

The course, officially called "Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms," will encourage students to think about her impact on hip-hop music and how that connects to the "broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms," the course professor wrote.

Minaj responded to the tweets and said she would love to stop by.

This is the latest celebrity course to be announced at major universities across the country.

NYU will offer a course on pop musician Taylor Swift, and Texas State University says they will offer a course on pop star Harry Styles.