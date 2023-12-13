UC Santa Cruz bus crashes into historic structure, 6 sent to hospital

A UC Santa Cruz bus carrying six passengers crashed into a historic Cowell Ranch building Tuesday night, sending six people, including the driver, to the hospital.

The accident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Coolidge Drive.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reported the bus was traveling down a hill before its front end slammed into a stone structure, damaging the front end.

Four of the injured were taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz for care, according to UC Santa Cruz police spokesman Ramon Romo. Two others were taken to Valley Medical Center in Santa Clara with major injuries, campus police told the Sentinel.

It's unclear what caused the crash.