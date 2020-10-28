2 UCSF patients, employees with COVID-19 may have caught it in hospital

article

UCSF Medical Center confirmed five cases of COVID-19 in one of its units, and transmission could have occurred within the hospital.

The hospital said test results for two patients and three hospital workers have come back positive.

Over the past week, the two patients had been sharing a room and receiving care from the same three employees.

Both patients tested negative for the virus before being admitted to the hospital. During a routine discharge test, one of the patients tested positive.

"We have not yet determined the original source or exact sequence of these infections," UCSF said in a statement. "However, we have isolated these patients and employees..."

The two patients are not showing any symptoms at this time and the workers only have mild symptoms.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that 28 additional employees are in quarantine and 15 other patients were placed in “precautionary isolation." So far, they all have tested negative.