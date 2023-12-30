UCSF doctor surrenders medical degree after alleged artificial insemination incident
SAN FRANCISCO - A fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to artificially inseminate a woman at UCSF 14 years ago has surrendered his medical license.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Christopher Herndon voluntarily gave up his Washington State medical license last month, shortly after the allegation came out.
UCSF has sent letters to women treated by the doctor letting them know about the situation and offering the families genetic testing.