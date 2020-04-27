UCSF free coronavirus testing in San Francisco's Mission District resumes

For the third consecutive day, people who live or work in the Mission District of San Francisco can get access to free coronavirus tests on Monday.

It's part of an effort to understand by UCSF researchers and community health organizations on how widespread the virus may be in a densely populated neighborhood.

They want to test up to 5,700 people in a 16-block area from Cesar Chavez to 23rd Street and South Van Ness to Harrison Street.

This area was chosen because it’s the second-most densely populated census tract in the city.

And, it is also a neighborhood that is predominantly Latino. Health officials note that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on that community. Testing began on Saturday.

"I live right around the block and I’ve been sheltering forever now and I want to know one way or the other," said Robert Vargas, who lives in the neighborhood.

Jon Jacobo, who is part of the Latino Task Force for COVID-19, said the study will help unfold exactly how pervasive the disease is and "hopefully ensure that it guides policy and resources to help mitigate the future spread."

Researchers spent part of last week studying the community in rural Bolinas in Marin County to observe the extent of infection there. The tests of more than 1,600 people there wrapped up last week.

The full list of testing sites in the Mission are:

Garfield Park

Parque Ninos Unidos

Leonard Flynn Elementary School

Testing runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and concludes on Tuesday.

Allie Rasmus is a reporter forKTVU. Email Allie at allie.rasmus@foxtv.com and follow her on Twitter@arasmusKTVU