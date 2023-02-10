UCSF needs help in identifying patient with tattoos, neck scar

UCSF is asking for help to identify a patient who was brought into the hospital on Jan. 31.

The 35-year-old woman is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

She has distinctive tattoos on her arm, wrist, neck and back, and has a scar on her neck that may be from a burn.

She was carrying a backpack with multiple sets of clothing.

Right now she is not able to provide reliable information about her name or address.

If you have information about this individual’s identity, please call (415) 476-1414 or police@ucsf.edu.

