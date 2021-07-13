Underfunded fire districts may merge for better fire protection in East Bay

Rural eastern Contra Costa County may have finally come up with a potential solution to the insufficient firefighting capability in the vibrant and growing region. Con Fire, the county's largest and better-funded firefighting agency, would absorb five of the eight understaffed stations from the much smaller district.

The goal of the merger between the fire districts would be to ensure this rapidly growing area would have enough firefighters and fire trucks to get to fires quicker and with sufficient resources.

The most glaring example of underfunding is the brand new, state-of-the-art firehouse in Oakley. After two years, it sits almost completely finished, but will not be staffed until earliest next March due to the lack of money.

SEE ALSO: East Bay couple forced out of home because of illegal fireworks

Chief Brian Helmick talked about this District-wide funding problem two years ago when he decided he did not have enough firefighters or equipment to continue normal fire attack operations. "It saddens me to come in front of you today to say we have to reduce resources," said Chief Helmick.

He ordered firefighters to take a defensive firefighting posture, fight the fire from the exterior, and not enter burning buildings unless human life is at risk. "Fight the fire from the exterior into the interior. You cannot be aggressive and over-extend yourself," said the Chief.

Firefighters agreed reluctantly. "That's the reason why we're supporting the fire chief in this decision. Obviously, it's not what we signed up for. It's not what we trained for, it's the situation that we're in," said firefighter union member, Vince Wells.

Since the District would serve 128,000 residents over 300 square miles, residents were worried. "If the merging could provide additional funding of personnel and equipment, that sounds like a good idea. But what are the parameters of that in a merger? I think that's the question," said Oakley resident Wes Standen.

Advertisement

The Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday evening to delay the vote until a later date.