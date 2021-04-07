Unidentified man shot and killed by Daly City police

article

Daly City police shot and killed an unidentified man Wednesday afternoon, but offered few details about the shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 700 block of Niantic Avenue near Westlake Ave. after an officer had contacted occupants of a vehicle at around 1:55 p.m. During the contact, an officer fired his weapon striking the man.

Police say officers rendered aid, and the man was taken to a local hospital where he died. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not released.

About a half hour after the shooting, police tweeted about "police activity" in the area. They asked the public to avoid the area, but said there was no threat to the public.

One officer was injured during this incident but the injuries are not considered life threatening. Police did not say how many officers responded to the scene.

An investigation is underway with the police department supporting the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, which will lead the investigation.