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14-year-old identified as Union City crash victim

KTVU FOX 2
Union City
Published September 22, 2026 1:00 PM PDT
Published September 22, 2026 1:00 PM PDT
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Abigail Daisy Giselle Baca, 14, of Palo Alto, was identified as the girl killed in a Sept. 11 crash in Union City near Alvarado-Niles Road and Decoto Road.

The Brief

    • Abigail Daisy Giselle Baca, 14, of Palo Alto, was identified as the girl killed in a Sept. 11 crash in Union City.
    • Abigail was riding in a silver Mazda sedan when it collided with a box truck near Alvarado-Niles Road and Decoto Road.
    • Her family is raising money for funeral expenses through a GoFundMe campaign. Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

UNION CITY, Calif. - A 14-year-old girl who died in a Union City crash earlier this month has been identified.

The victim was Abigail Daisy Giselle Baca of Palo Alto, according to the Alameda County coroner.

Abigail died Sept. 11 after a crash near Alvarado-Niles Road and Decoto Road, the Union City Police Department previously said.

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Girl was passenger in sedan

What we know:

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the girl was riding in the front passenger seat of a silver Mazda sedan when it collided with a box truck.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Family raises money for funeral expenses

What they're saying:

"​​Our family is heartbroken," Abigail's family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign raising money for funeral expenses."Losing Abby so suddenly has devastated our entire family. In the middle of grieving, Abby’s parents are also having to navigate funeral arrangements and unexpected expenses while supporting Abby’s siblings through the loss of their sister."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or whether anyone will face charges.

The Source: This story is based on information from the Alameda County coroner, which publicly identified the victim, and a previous news release from the Union City Police Department.

Union City