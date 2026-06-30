Mom sentenced to 6 years for killing newborn, leaving body in Union City dumpster

The Brief A mother was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2009 drowning death of her newborn daughter in Union City. The baby's body was found in a dumpster outside the Parkside Apartments, and the case remained unsolved for 16 years before advanced DNA testing identified the mother. Prosecutors said Angela Beth Onduto drowned the infant in a bathtub before abandoning the body.



A mother was sentenced to six years in prison after admitting she killed her newborn daughter and dumped the baby's body in a trash bin outside a Union City apartment complex, according to prosecutors.

Angela Beth Onduto, 47, pleaded no contest in April to voluntary manslaughter in the 2009 death of the infant, who was originally identified as Baby Jane Doe. Police later gave the child the name Matea Esperanza.

Onduto was sentenced this week.

Prosecutors said Onduto drowned the newborn in a bathtub before placing her body in a dumpster at the Parkside Apartments on Decoto Road.

The baby's body was discovered May 18, 2009, by a man searching through the dumpster for recyclables.

An autopsy determined the infant died by drowning and had been in the dumpster for less than 24 hours, authorities said.

Angela Onduto, 46, was arrested in the cold case of her infant found in a dumpster behind an apartment complex in Union City in 2009.

DNA technology breaks cold case

What we know:

The case remained unsolved for 16 years until investigators used advanced DNA testing to identify the child's parents last year.

Authorities identified the mother as Onduto, who had been living in Colorado. She was arrested in Denver in May 2025 on what would have been Matea's 16th birthday.

The East Bay Times reported Onduto was working as a physical therapist assistant in Colorado at the time of her arrest.

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Defense cited alcohol use, divorce

What they're saying:

According to the East Bay Times, Onduto's attorneys said in a court filing that she had been drinking heavily in 2009 following a divorce while also coping with an unexpected pregnancy.

The filing said Onduto went into labor alone at her apartment, gave birth in the bathroom and drowned the baby shortly after delivery before placing the infant's body in a dumpster outside the apartment complex.