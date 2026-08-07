"Treasures of the Pharaohs" brings rare ancient Egyptian artifacts to San Francisco

The Brief "Treasures of the Pharaohs" features 130 ancient Egyptian works spanning thousands of years of history. San Francisco is the only U.S. city hosting the exhibition, which runs at the de Young through January 2027.



Visitors to San Francisco’s de Young museum can now get an up-close look at some of ancient Egypt’s most extraordinary treasures without traveling across the world.

"Treasures of the Pharaohs" brings together 130 ancient Egyptian works, including dazzling gold pieces, intricate jewelry and objects that reveal how Egyptians lived, worshipped, and prepared for the afterlife.

Many of the treasures traveled directly from Egypt and have never been displayed in North America.

Among the showstoppers is a remarkably well-preserved, richly gilded coffin of Thuya dating back more than 3,000 years. Its details include inlaid eyes and an elaborate necklace.

"The objects in this show are some of the iconic works that people go to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo to see. These are masterpieces. These are great examples of Egyptian art," said Renée Dreyfus, curator in charge of ancient art at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

Dreyfus said the exhibition tells the story of ancient Egypt across its social hierarchy, from powerful pharaohs, who were also referred to as gods on Earth, to the workers who helped build and sustain their world.

Ancient Egyptian treasures connect visitors with history and heritage

For San Francisco resident Anthony Khalil, bringing his family to the exhibition was also a chance to connect with their Egyptian heritage.

"Being an Egyptian American and being here and seeing these ancient treasures shared with the world, especially here in our hometown, and share this with my family here today is so significant," said Khalil. "It’s so inspiring to see not only the crafts and the expressions of culture, but how that’s grounded in all the things that are timeless."

Other museumgoers said seeing the ancient works in person gave them a new appreciation for the civilization and its craftsmanship.

"When I was younger, I was always into stories and fictitious books about Egypt and so when I saw this on social media I was like why not," said Marco Brocchieri of Belmont. "The fact that we’re seeing it today is a big privilege."

"It’s very impressive. They spent thousands of years perfecting gold and working with really tough materials," said Kajal Dayal of San Francisco.

"Just the incredible amount of time that’s gone by and how people that lived then," said Alan Robb of what struck him the most. "They were not that much different than us and pretty darn sophisticated."

The exhibition also features artifacts from the "Golden City," an ancient workmen’s village discovered just a few years ago by famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass. Familiar objects on display include a baby rattle and a headrest.

"He calls it the Golden City, and it was the largest city of its kind ever found in Egypt from the ancient world, and it shows you everyday life in Egypt. This is unique. You never have exhibitions like this," said Dreyfus.

"Treasures of the Pharaohs" will remain on view at the de Young through the end of January 2027.