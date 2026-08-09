Driver hits pole, 2 pedestrians in San Francisco

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The Brief The driver of a pickup truck struck a light pole in San Francisco on Sunday, while also hitting two people. The crash was reported at 12:24 p.m. at O'Farrel and Cyril Magnin streets in front of The Handlery Union Square Hotel. Police said the pedestrians were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.



The driver of a pickup truck struck a light pole in San Francisco on Sunday, while also hitting two people walking either on the street or sidewalk, police said.

The crash was reported at 12:24 p.m. at O'Farrel and Cyril Magnin streets in front of The Handlery Union Square Hotel.

Police said the pedestrians were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The force was so hard that a street sign was knocked over. Video showed a tow truck hauling away the damaged pickup.

The driver remained on scene.

It is unclear what prompted the driver to crash or exactly the pedestrians were when they were struck.

Anyone who has information regarding is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

The Source: SFPD, visual evidence

The driver of a pickup struck a pole and two pedestrians in San Francisco in front of the Handlery Hotel. Aug. 9, 2026