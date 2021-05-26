Union leaders say VTA workers died somewhere they should have felt safe

article

Wednesday morning's mass shooting has sent ripples through the South Bay, impacting service for Valley Transportation Authority. The shooting has left workers and a community in shock.

The early morning shooting at the VTA yard in San Jose left the transportation authority in shock.

"So a horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love goes out to the VTA family, the organization, and what they've had to go through," said VTA Board of Directors Chairman, Glenn Hendricks.

Union leaders say the workers died somewhere they should have felt safe. "What happened here today is workers went to their jobs to be public servants, to make sure your kids could get on the bus and go to school or that your grandma could go to a doctors appointment and they're dead," said Jean Cohen from the South Bay Labor Council.

Cohen also pointed out that it was emergency workers as well as regular county employees who responded to the scene minutes after the shooting started, not knowing if they'd be targeted next.

"Those were also county employees in public safety. They were county employees who work in SEIU divisions that just serve the public. When guns went off, union members and workers came out to protect them."

The shooting impacted travel in the South Bay. VTA announced that it would be shutting down light rail service at noon.

The suspension of light rail service could be in place for several days as the investigation unfolds. Instead, bus bridges will be carrying passengers where they need to go. Those rail lines were empty all afternoon, some passengers were unaware the shooting had impacted their travel plans.

"I didn't know that the train is not working right now," said VTA rider Kary Marin. "So, I guess I have to catch the bus to get home. I'm not far, I live not far from here, but I like to light rail all the time."

But those riders were understanding, saying for a city the size of San Jose, a tragedy of this magnitude touches just about everyone. "I have a nephew that works for VTA, and I'm glad he's okay," said Marin. "But it's sad."

BART says it has reached out to VTA, one transit agency to another, offering to help in any way it can, Muni in San Francisco said it also stands ready to lend whatever aid the VTA may need.

Advertisement

The community has organized a vigil for the victims of the shooting, scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.