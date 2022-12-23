Union Square Macy's employees on strike during holiday crunch time

Workers at Macy's Union Square store in San Francisco went on strike Friday during peak of the holiday shopping crunch time.

The strike, which should also occur on Saturday, is over stalled contract negotiation, and disputes over pay and benefits.

Union leader John Frahm said that Macy's has earned a lot of money, without that trickling down to employees, who have been bargaining for more than seven months.

Macy's management issued a statement, saying the Union Square store will be open both days, which are two of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Customers, however, will have to cross the picket lines of they want to shop.

