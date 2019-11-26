Union workers protest 'poverty' wages at SFO airport, want better health care

article

Hundreds of catering workers staged a protest Tuesday at SFO International Airport. Union employees and supporters of UNITE HERE Local 2 timed their demonstration with the busy Thanksgiving travel season to demonstrate that the holiday is about family and said they were fighting for a living wage and affordable health care.

The union said American Airlines could fix the labor dispute affecting thousands of catering workers and that the airline, which generated $1.9 billion in profits in 2018, still allows its workers to live in poverty without access to medical care.

"We are the lifeline of your food service travel experience - shouldn't we be able to live healthy lives, without insurmountable medical debt or doubts about paying for our kids' care?" the union wrote on Twitter.

Airport officials said while they did not expect any impact to passengers, they did suggest arriving at least two hours prior to domestic flights and three hours for international.

"Our goal this afternoon is two-fold," SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said. "To ensure the union can get their message out, and to ensure that our travelers can go about their business without impediment."

“I load beverage carts for American Airlines, but my health care is so unaffordable that I’m in thousands of dollars of medical debt,” said Melieni Cruz, an airline catering worker serving American and others. “When the doctor found cysts on my ovaries, I had to save for a year to afford the procedure, and my cysts got bigger and more painful the whole time.

The protest is part of the 'One Job Should Be enough' campaign, which is staging events nationwide at airports during Thanksgiving week. Tuesday's event included 17 airports nationwide. The campaign is sharing a petition online aimed at American Airlines CEO Doug Parker.

Protest organizers said the action is not meant to disrupt travel, but to generate awareness.

KTVU's Azenith Smith is at the airport to gather the latest details. The number of protesters had dwindled to about 50 by the time crews had arrived.