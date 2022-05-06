Unique San Francisco mural pays tribute to Bruce Lee

A new and unique mural paying tribute to Bruce Lee is now on display in San Francisco Chinatown – a collaboration of Bay Area artists who have long been fans of the legendary and international superstar.

"We're looking at our Bruce Lee mural," said artist Marina Perez-Wong as she pointed to the artwork on display at the Chinese Historical Society of America.

The mural depicts the important places in Lee's life: China, San Francisco, Oakland, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

"He is the bridge. We need people who are bridges in our society to connect us," Perez-Wong said Lee is a symbol of unity, bridging the gap between the West and the East. Born in San Francisco to Chinese parents, Lee embraced his Asian and American heritage.

The people in the mural included those who inspired Lee and those he inspired.

It also illustrates Lee's use martial arts skills to teach students of all ethnicities including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"Childhood super hero of mine for years," said Michael Dinkins who helped create the music for the mural.

He said Lee's movies and philosophy were is inspiration, "Courage, honor, strength. There were so many things he shared that I picked up from his movies. Made you use your mind more so than using your body.

In the middle of the mural, Lee is surrounded by a dragon. His Chinese name means little dragon.

He was born in the year of the dragon.

"We use technology to align the animation on top of the mural to make it seamless," said Jeffry Yip with Macro Waves. He is one of three artists who created the animation that made the mural an immersive experience.

"Experience the art in a 3-dimensional way. They can look at one side of the wall and the other side and have a different experience," said Yip.

The life and legacy of a legend who embraced inclusion celebrated.

"I want people to take away the idea of kinship, of solidarity, coming together," said Perez-Wong.

The mural will be displayed at the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum for at least five years.

The artwork is designed to be mobile. The artists hope that it will eventually become a traveling exhibit to be displayed across the country.