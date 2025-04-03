United Airlines to offer more flights out of SFO

The Brief United Airlines announced that it will add 20% more flights out of SFO. The airline will operate 300 daily flights this summer.



United Airlines announced Thursday that it will add more flights from San Francisco International Airport this year as travel demand rises.

Global gateway

What we know:

United currently serves 111 destinations worldwide from SFO and will operate 300 daily flights this summer.

"We're winning more and more Bay Area customers because of our investments in the product, the experience and the places we fly," said United CEO Scott Kirby.

Featured article

SFO, a global gateway, is United’s fastest-growing hub for flights to Latin America. In May, the airline will add new routes to San José, Costa Rica and Panama City.

It's a comeback

What they're saying:

"San Francisco's economy is on the rise, and tourism is critical to our comeback. Our city is a global destination – United's expansion shows that people want to be here," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "These new flights will provide jobs for residents and make it easier for visitors to come here so they can experience everything that makes San Francisco the place to be."

For the winter holiday season, United will introduce new one-stop connections between San Francisco and Bangkok, Thailand, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, via Hong Kong.

Starting in December, the airline will launch new seasonal service between San Francisco and Adelaide, Australia, and add a second daily, year-round flight to Manila.