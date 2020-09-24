United Airlines will start offering rapid COVID-19 tests to some passengers at SFO

article

United Airlines will soon offer passengers on certain flights a rapid COVID-19 test before their flight.

The airline announced Thursday that starting on Oct. 15, customers traveling on United Flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii will be to take a rapid test at the airport. Another option is for customers to do a self-collected, mail-in test ahead of their trip, the carrier said.

The move is part of United's COVID-19 pilot testing program, which the airline said will help travelers "manage quarantine requirements and entry conditions of popular destinations around the world."

The rapid Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test will be administered by GoHealth Urgent Care as well as their partner Dignity Health. United says the test will be able to deliver results within 15 minutes, meaning passengers will be able to see their results on the same day as their flight.

For the mail-in version, passengers are encouraged to take the test at least 10 days prior to their trip and provide their sample within 72 hours of their departure. Passengers can return their test via overnight mail or to a drop box at SFO, United said. The mail-in tests are being administered by Color.

United says it has been working closely with Hawaii officials to ensure that passengers who test negative on either test would not be subjected to the state's current 14-day quarantine requirement, regardless if they are a visitor or Hawaiin resident.