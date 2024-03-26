Expand / Collapse search

United flight returns to SFO after bird strike

By Aja Seldon
Published  March 26, 2024 1:16pm PDT
Travel News
KTVU FOX 2

United passenger on plane missing tire speaks out

A passenger and a videographer who witnessed the tire falling off the United plane speaks with KTVU over the ordeal.

SAN FRANCISCO - A United Airlines flight had to return to San Francisco International Airport after a bird strike, the airline confirmed.

United Flight 1003 was bound for Denver International Airport on Saturday but was forced to return to SFO around 6 a.m. after the aircraft struck a bird, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Featured

United Airlines flight from SFO lands with missing panel
article

United Airlines flight from SFO lands with missing panel

A United Airlines flight landed with a missing panel from the plane, believed to have fallen mid-flight.

The Boeing 737 returned safely to SFO and crew and passengers swapped planes before continuing to Denver, the airline said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available. 