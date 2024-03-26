United flight returns to SFO after bird strike

A United Airlines flight had to return to San Francisco International Airport after a bird strike, the airline confirmed.

United Flight 1003 was bound for Denver International Airport on Saturday but was forced to return to SFO around 6 a.m. after the aircraft struck a bird, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Featured article

The Boeing 737 returned safely to SFO and crew and passengers swapped planes before continuing to Denver, the airline said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.