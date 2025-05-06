United plane clips wing of another aircraft at SFO, passengers deplaned
SAN FRANCISCO - A United aircraft clipped the wing of another United aircraft on Monday night at San Francisco International Airport, causing passengers to deplane and have to search for other flights, a company spokesperson said.
One flight was headed to Hong Kong and the other flight was headed to Sydney, according to United.
There were no injuries among the roughly 500 passengers.
In April 2024, a United plane clipped the wing of another parked aircraft at SFO.