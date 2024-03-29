United San Francisco flight to Paris lands in Denver after engine problem

article

Passengers flying out of the San Francisco International Airport on Thursday night had to land in Denver, instead of going to Paris, as the United plane had an issue with one engine, according to the airline company.

The United media relations team said that United Flight 990 landed safely and customers deplaned normally in Denver, where the Paris flight was canceled.

United said they are trying to provide passengers flight options on Friday.

The plane was a Boeing 777-200 and nearly 300 passengers were on board.

United has had several difficulties lately with its Boeing planes; nearly 10 incidents in two weeks. While no one has been injured, most of the problems involved emergency landings or diversions.

Some of the examples include a plane losing a tire at SFO and landing at LAX; a Boeing 777 being forced to turn around midflight after leaving Sydney due to a hydraulic leak; an Airbus A320, en route to Mexico City, was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport after a reported hydraulics issue and a Boeing 737 "rolled onto the grass" at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston after landing,