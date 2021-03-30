Universal Studios Hollywood reopening to California residents April 16, officials announce

article

After more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Studios Hollywood will finally be reopening to California residents on April 16, officials announced Tuesday.

"We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides," said Karen Irwin, President & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood. "It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment."

Park tickets will be available online only, starting April 8. Due to capacity limits, guests who purchased tickets prior to April 8, 2021, will need to make an advance reservation for their visit dates. Reservations can be made online starting on Monday, April 5.

At this time, theme park visits are limited to California residents and party size is limited to a maximum of three households and ten people.

While most rides will be operational, some rides, attractions and shows will reopen at a later date as the theme park complies with government restrictions.

Universal Studios Hollywood continues to work in partnership with health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include physical distancing, required face coverings, and significant limits on in-park capacity.

New COVID-19 safety measures at Universal Studios Hollywood include:

Temperature checks for all Guests upon arrival. If temperatures exceed 100.4° Fahrenheit / 38° Celsius or greater, Guests will not be permitted to enter.

Face coverings required for all Guests throughout their visit. Face coverings also will be available for purchase.

Controlled capacity within the theme park, and limited occupancy at all CityWalk venues to help enforce physical distancing. Some areas and programs may remain temporarily closed.

Rigorous cleaning and disinfecting at all food locations, restrooms, and all other high touch points.

Physical distancing practices at all locations throughout the park and at rides and attractions.

Eating and drinking permitted only in designated dining areas.

Contactless payment options wherever possible.

Universal Studios Hollywood will also celebrate pass members—who will be among the first to visit—with a series of complimentary "bonus days" on select days from Thursday, April 15 through Sunday, May 16; these "bonus days" can be reserved online starting on Monday, April 5. Pass members will be able to resume regular use of their passes starting on Monday, May 17.

