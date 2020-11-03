Unlawful assembly declared as large crowd gathers at Staples Center

Multiple people have been detained and an unlawful assembly has been declared as a large crowd of people gathered outside of Staples Center.

Police have established a skirmish line 1111 S. Figueroa St.

There is a large police presence and people are urged to avoid the area. The protest began as a defeat Jackie Lacey effort.

Some protesters have left the Staples Center and are now walking through the downtown LA area. Shortly after 8 p.m., dozens of protesters marched away from Staples Center eastbound on Venice Boulevard and later westbound on Washington Boulevard.

About an hour later, the police department declared an unlawful assembly at 18th and Figueroa streets.

Advertisement

This is a developing story