Unlikely bedfellows: Trump administration helps California in COVID-19 fight

California was one of the first states to aggressively respond to the health crisis brought on by COVID-19.

Very early on Gov. Gavin Newsom signaled a mandatory stay-at-home order for California, one of the hardest-hit states, and closed schools to ensure the safety of residents.

Newsom and Californians have been praised by the White House for acting swifly to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In the past, California and Trump have had a rocky relationship, but when it comes to the issue of responding to the coronavirus, Newsom and Trump seem to be working remarkably well together.

In a massive federal effort, the government has obligated $895 million in aid to California, including $501 million to the state to reimburse costs related to the COVID-19 response.

On March 22, Trump made a major disaster declaration for California and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local relief efforts in areas impacted by the virus.

Following that declaration, the USNS Mercy hospital ship was sent to the Port of Los Angeles to relieve strains on local hospital systems.

Additionally, supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile also arrived in the state and are being distributed to medical facilities, officials said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has also assessed eight state-selected facilities to develop supplemental hospital space as the state works to expand existing hospital capacity by up to 50,000 beds.

As of April 2nd: In California, the federal government has provided the following medical supplies:

- N-95 Masks – 837,660

- Surgical Masks – 1.99M

- Face Shields – 387,500

- Surgical Gowns – 316,400

- Coveralls – 4,800

- Gloves – 1.31M

- Medical Station Beds – 2,000