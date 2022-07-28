Unmarked police vehicle stolen in San Francisco's Union Square, suspect arrested following crash

article

An unmarked San Francisco police vehicle was stolen Thursday evening from the Union Square area. Police say they pursued the vehicle, but terminated the pursuit before the suspect crashed and was arrested.

An SFPD spokesperson said at around 5:57 p.m., officers discovered the vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of Geary Street. Police spotted the stolen vehicle three minutes later at Market and 9th streets in SoMa.

When police said they attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled in the vehicle and a brief pursuit ensued. Police said the pursuit was terminated in the area of Mission and South Van Ness Avenue.

Police said they learned the stolen vehicle was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle at Mission and Duboce Street. The suspect fled on foot and was apprehended in the area.

The other vehicle had three occupants. Police said they were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Sidney Hill, 36, of Dublin, Calif., was booked into San Francisco County Jail. Hill was charged with stealing a vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.

SFPD said this is an active investigation.

The police department was involved in a pursuit a day earlier that ended in a collision and arrests on Market Street.

