'Unprovoked' stabbing on BART train: police

A woman has been seriously injured following an "unprovoked" stabbing on an Antioch-bound BART train Saturday morning, police said.

The 54-year-old woman was stabbed around 8:10 a.m. on the eastbound train as it approached the 24th and Mission Street Station, according to BART police. She disembarked the train and was helped by an employee until BART officers arrived.

BART police said the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and that they temporarily closed the 24th and Mission Street Station to collect evidence.

They described the suspect as a male standing around 5 feet 8 inches and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

His black hair is braided into a knot on the top of his head, according to authorities.

He has a moustache and was last seen wearing a plain black jacket with orange liner, a black shirt with a large white logo, gray and black cargo-style pants, black and brown boots, and was carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone who sees the man or has information about the stabbing is asked to contact BART Police Investigations at (510) 464-7011.