Unruly crowds, fights and stabbing at Emeryville mall

There were multiple fights at a shopping mall in Emeryville and one person was stabbed in a chaotic scene that police said involved hundreds of young people on Sunday evening.

The stabbing victim was a juvenile who was found near Elm Drive at 7 p.m., according to police. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening by Emeryville police but no further information was provided.

The trouble began at 4:30 p.m. when employees at a store in the Bay Street shopping complex called police about a group of "approximately 50 young adults inside the store causing a disturbance." Police escorted the crowd from the store.

Additional crowds of young people showed up in the evening. First, there was a group of about 100 and then another group of 100-150 arrived, according to Emeryville police.

Soon, people in the crowd were brawling, according to police.

"At about 5:40 pm, the first of several fights were reported near the courtyard area of the mall. Officers attempted to maintain the peace while additional smaller fights broke out," a police statement said.

Police investigated a report that there was a single shot fired at Bay Street and Ohlone Way but found no victim or suspect.

Officers from neighboring police departments were summoned to help the Emeryville authorities.

The crowd dispersed around 8:30 p.m.