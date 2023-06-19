Bacterial tests conducted recently at Stinson Beach revealed "unsafe levels of bacteria," according to officials in Marin County.

Last week, Marin County Environmental Health Services released an alert that bacterial testing at the central section of the beach did not pass state standards.

Officials will test the water again this week in order to determine whether it is safe for swimmers.

The popular beach was not closed following the initial round of testing.

This comes a few days after the report that Pacifica's popular Linda Mar beach is rife with bacteria commonly found in fecal matter.