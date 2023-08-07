Up to 4,500 San Jose employes will go on 3-day strike

Up to 4,500 San Jose employees will be on strike for three days next week – the largest in city history.

San Jose city workers in IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 on Monday said union members voted by an overwhelming 99% to authorize a strike from Tuesday to Thursday.

Among the affected workers are librarians, emergency dispatchers, planners, animal shelter technicians and veterinarians, engineers, airport staff, water maintenance staff, architects, and others.

According to the union leaders, the city is facing a severe recruitment and retention crisis, resulting in deteriorating public service outcomes. Despite the city's growth, its services are struggling to keep up with the demands.

In response to the situation, Mayor Matt Mahan issued a statement last week expressing commitment to negotiate a fair deal for both workers and residents reliant on the essential services provided by the city.

However, he pointed out the financial constraints, stating that any additional spending beyond their last, best, and final offer of a 5% raise plus increased paid parental leave would require identifying which core city services to cut.