DA: Mother charged with attempted homicide after shooting 2 sons at Pennsylvania home

A Bucks County woman is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say she shot her two sons in their beds and then tried to shoot a neighbor when her gun jammed.

Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, was arrested Monday morning near United Methodist Church in Washington Crossing, New Jersey hours after the shooting that left both children, 13 and 9, in grave condition.

Officers from the Upper Makefield Police Department were called to Timber Ridge Road around 7 a.m. for reports of an armed person. Police were told by a 22-year-old neighbor that Nguyen allegedly tried to shoot him twice in the face after she handed him a box of photos to give to her ex-husband whom her worked with.

According to investigators, Nguyen pulled the trigger twice, but the gun did not fire. The 22-year-old man wrapped Nguyen in a bear hug and disarmed her but she fled the neighborhood in a white Toyota Sienna minivan, police said.

Trinh Nguyen, 39, is wanted by Upper Makefield police and she is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers and the wife of the neighbor entered Nguyen's home and found her two boys, ages 13 and 9, each gravely shot in the head. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters that both children will have their organs donated.

"Both children will give the gift of life to others as their organs will be transplanted," Weintraub said. "Once that occurs, we will upgrade these charges to two counts of homicide."

Prosecutors said Nguyen was also taken to the hospital after her arrest, due to the "indication that she herself was under the influence of drugs." She has since been cleared for arrest, but has not been arraigned.

Nguyen is currently facing three counts of attempted homicide and a charge of possession of an instrument of crime.

Advertisement

Authorities have not shared a motive for the shooting, but Meintraub said investigators believe it might have been a botched double murder-suicide.