Urban Alchemy worker accused of brandishing a knife

A video showing one of San Francisco's Urban Alchemy workers allegedly pulling out a weapon is under investigation. Urban Alchemy said the worker and his supervisor have been suspended.

Every day, Urban Alchemy practitioners patrol some of San Francisco's most troubled neighborhoods. Now, a new video purports to show an Urban Alchemy practitioner pulling a weapon out while arguing with someone earlier this month.

The person who posted the video says it was a knife, but there is some question whether it was a knife or a baton. Either could be a violation of the policies for Urban Alchemy set out by the city for the practitioners who are supposed to be an unarmed alternative to police.

In a statement, Urban Alchemy said it has suspended the practitioner and his supervisor, pending an internal investigation, and that possessing or brandishing a weapon on duty is a clear violation of policy and goes against what all practitioners are taught in training.

In a call, leaders of the organization say they are taking this as an opportunity to reinforce the training they already have in place for all practitioners.

Video purports to show an Urban Alchemy worker pulling a knife during an argument along Market Street in San Francisco.

Some people who've interacted with Urban Alchemy practitioners say they can be abrasive or insensitive to the unhoused and drug or alcohol-dependent.

Others say the good they do, patrolling the streets, acting as witnesses and helping visitors to the city far outweigh any one incident.

"Just because one person does something, it doesn't make it bad for everybody," said Aretintle Moore. "That's that one individual, that had the knife. That was just him."

Some say while they initially had reservations about Urban Alchemy practitioners, they've since changed their minds.

"I wasn't initially, but I've kind of become a proponent of the program," said Andre Thomas. "So, I'm happy they're doing what they're doing."

KTVU has received a direct message from the man who shot and posted that video, he is adamant that the weapon in question was a machete or a large knife, and says in his opinion Urban Alchemy is not to be trusted.

Meanwhile, the city and Urban Alchemy are investigating the incident to see what, if any policies were violated.

The San Francisco Police Department says at this point no one has filed a report, so it's not under law enforcement investigation.