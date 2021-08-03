US has sent more than 110M vaccines to 60 countries, White House says

The United States has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries worldwide, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The Biden administration said in a statement that the donations to countries ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia are "just the beginning." At the end of August, the U.S. will also begin shipping 500 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to 100 low-income countries in need, officials said.

President Joe Biden was expected to discuss the milestone in remarks on Tuesday afternoon, as well as other efforts in the administration’s plan to stopping the spread of the virus abroad.

"As one part of our strategy to do that, the President has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world and is acting with the same urgency to combat the virus abroad as here at home," the White House said in the statement.

Biden had pledged to ship more than 80 million doses overseas by the end of June but had only been able to share a fraction of that due to logistical and regulatory hurdles in recipient countries. The pace of shipments picked up significantly through July.

FILE - A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Health Service in Jerusalem on August 1, 2021. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Under Biden’s sharing plan, about 75% of U.S. doses are shared through COVAX, which aims to help lower- and middle-income nations, with the balance being sent to U.S. partners and allies.

The White House insists that nothing is being sought in return for the shots, contrasting its approach to Russia and China, which it alleges have used access to their domestically produced vaccines as a tool of geopolitical leverage.

The 110 million donated doses came from U.S. surplus vaccine stock as the pace of domestic vaccinations slowed amid widespread vaccine hesitancy in the country. On Monday, the U.S. reached 70% of American adults to have received at least one dose of a vaccine — a goal Biden had hoped to reach by July 4.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that among those who are currently eligible to receive a vaccine, 58.1% are now fully inoculated.

Roughly 90 million eligible Americans aged 12 and over have yet to receive one dose of vaccine.

The White House announcement comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the U.S., fueled by the highly contagious delta strain of the virus. The delta variant led CDC officials last week to recommend that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 resume wearing face coverings in public indoor settings.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.