Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 2:00 PM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 PM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

US military guns lost, stolen from California bases

Published 
Military
Associated Press
article

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Military weapons including assault rifles and heavy machine guns have been lost or stolen from bases in California.

An Associated Press investigation into firearms missing from the U.S. armed services shows at least 111 guns disappeared or were recovered in California between 2010 and 2019.

Locations included Army and Marines bases, and Navy ships.

One sailor told the Naval Criminal Investigative Service he stole a pistol from his ship’s armory as protection against former gang affiliates. Several military police stole automatic assault rifles from an Army base and sold several to a street gang.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

The weapons are among at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms that AP learned were unaccounted for during the last decade.

Intended for war, some guns ended up on America’s streets. Army pistols, for example, were used in violent crimes including shootings and robbery.

Military officials say missing firearms are a tiny fraction of their stockpile, and note that some are recovered.