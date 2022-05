US music festivals and concert tour guide for summer 2022

article

Music festivals and tours are back in full swing this summer. Many chart-topping artists have released their tour schedules in the United States and popular festivals have revealed their full musical guest lineup.

From Harry Styles to Duran Duran to Bonnaroo, here’s your 2022 summer music festivals and tours guide:

May

Tour: Tears for Fears - The Tipping Point Tour 2022

Tour dates: May 20-June 25

Tour: Belle & Sebastian - 2022 tour

Tour dates: May 24-June 18

Music festival: Hangout Fest

Dates: May 20-22

Location: Gulf Shores, Ala.

Music festival: Lightning in a Bottle

Dates: May 25-29

Location: Bakersfield, Calif.

Music festival: Wilco’s Solid Sound

Dates: May 27-29

Location: North Adams, Mass.

Tour: Pavement - 2022 tour

Tour dates: May 23; Sept. 7-Sept. 24; Sept. 28-Oct. 11

Tour: Rod Stewart - North American Tour 2022

FILE - Rod Stewart performs at The SSE Hydro on Nov. 26, 2019, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

Tour dates: May 20-May 21; June 11-July 22; July 27-Sept. 7; Sept. 23-Oct. 1

Tour: Paul McCartney - Got Back North American Tour 2022

Tour dates: May 21-June 16

Tour: Janis Ian - Celebrating Our Years Together North American Tour 2022

Tour dates: May 22-Nov. 19

Tour: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That Tour

Tour dates: May 20-Nov. 19

Tour: Keith Urban - The Speed of Now World Tour

Tour dates: May 27-June 18; July 10-Nov. 5

June

Tour: Norah Jones - 20th Anniversary Come Away With Me Tour

Tour dates: June 15 - Aug. 4

Tour: Robert Plant & Allison Krauss - Raising the Roof Tour

Tour dates: June 3-June 17; Aug. 15-Sept. 4

Tour: Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout Tour

FILE - Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly performs during a stop of his Tickets to My Downfall tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tour dates: June 8-July 5; July 8-22; July 25-Aug. 18

Tour: Stevie Nicks - Live in Concert

Tour dates: June 10-Sept. 30

Tour: The Chicks - CHX2022 Tour

Tour dates: June 14-June 22; June 27-Oct. 14

Tour: Tenacious D - 2022 tour

Tour dates: June 16-Sept. 22

Tour: Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes Shore Tour

Tour dates: June 23-July 12; July 15-Aug. 5; Aug. 9-Aug. 13

Music festival: The Governor’s Ball

Dates: June 10-12

Location: Queens, New York

Music festival: Bonnaroo

Dates: June 16-19

Location: Manchester, Tenn.

Music festival: Something in the Water

Dates: June 17-19

Location: Independence, Ave., Washington, D.C.

Tour: Maroon 5 - World Tour 2022

Tour dates: June 3; July 30; Aug. 8-Aug. 17; Aug. 25-27

Tour: Kehlani - Blue Water Road Trip Tour

FILE - Kehlani performs during the 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field on Sept. 24, 2021, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)

Tour dates: June 2-Aug. 30

Tour: Motley Crue - The Stadium Tour

Tour dates: June 16-Aug. 6; Aug. 10-31

Tour: The Zombies - Life is a Merry-Go-Round Tour

Tour dates: June 21-July 5; July 15-July 30

July

Tour: Red Hot Chili Peppers - 2022 Global Stadium Tour

Tour dates: Jul. 23-Aug. 19, Aug. 30-Oct. 16

Tour: Father John Misty - Chloe and the Next Century Tour

Tour dates: July 31-Aug. 23; Aug. 28-Sept. 23; Sept. 29-Oct. 8

Tour: Roger Waters - This is Not a Drill

Tour dates: July 6; July 12; July 20-Sept. 10; Sept. 17-Oct. 8

Tour: The Weekend - After Hours Till Dawn Tour with Doja Cat

FILE - Recording artist The Weeknd performs at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Tour dates: July 14-Aug. 20; Aug. 25-Sept. 3

Tour: Rage Against The Machine - Public Service Announcement Tour

Tour dates: July 9-July 12; July 25-Aug. 14

Tour: The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie Tour

Tour dates: July 9-Sept. 3

Tour: The Shins - Oh, Inverted World The 21st Birthday Tour

Tour dates: July 12-Aug. 27; Aug. 31-Sept. 13; Sept. 16

Tour: Lady Gaga - The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour

Tour dates: Aug. 8-Aug. 28; Sept. 8-Sept. 17

Tour: Kendrick Lamar - The Big Steppers Tour 2022

FILE -Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs as a special guest on the Coachella stage during week 1, day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2018, in Indio, Calif. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Tour dates: July 19- Aug. 10; Aug. 14-Aug. 27; Aug. 30-Sept. 15

Tour: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker - The Wild Hearts Tour

Tour dates: July 21-Aug. 21

Tour: Wet Leg - Wet Leg 2022 Tour

Tour dates: July 28-31; July 30; Aug. 4-Aug. 7; Aug. 26-Sept. 24

Music festival: Pitchfork Music Festival

Dates: July 15-17

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Music festival: Hard Summer Music Festival

Dates: July 29-31

Location: San Bernardino, Calif.

Tour: Elton John - Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour

U.S. tour dates: July 15-Aug. 5

August

Tour: Alicia Keys - The Alicia + Keys World Tour

Tour dates: Aug. 2-Aug. 12; Aug. 16-Aug. 28; Aug. 31-Sept. 24.

Tour: Franz Ferdinand - Hits to the Head Tour 2022

Tour dates: Aug. 4-Aug. 15; Aug. 19-Aug. 25; Aug. 27-Aug. 30;

Tour: Bad Bunny - World’s Hottest Tour

Tour dates: Aug. 5-Oct. 1;

FILE - Bad Bunny performs during his El Último Tour Del Mundo at FTX Arena on April 01, 2022, in Miami, Fla. (John Parra/WireImage)

Tour: Michael Buble - HIGHER Tour

Tour dates: Aug. 8-Oct. 11

Tour: Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin & Bush - American Tour 2022

Tour dates: Aug. 10-Oct. 8

Tour: Harry Styles - Love on Tour 2022

Tour dates: Aug. 28-Nov. 15

Tour: Duran Duran - Future Past North American Tour

Tour dates: Aug. 19-20; Aug. 23-Sept. 11

Tour: The B52s - The Final Tour Ever on Planet Earth

Tour dates: Aug. 22-Nov. 13

Tour: Interpol & Spoons - Lights, Camera, Factions Tour

Tour dates: Aug. 25; Aug. 27-Sept. 18

Tour: Wu-Tang Clan x Nas - New York State of Mind Tour 2022

Tour dates: Aug. 30-Oct. 4

Music festival: Outside Lands 2022

Dates: Aug. 5-7

Location: San Francisco, Calif.

This story was reported out of Los Angeles.