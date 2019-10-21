USC Registrar: Actress Lori Loughlin's daughters no longer enrolled at USC

article

As actress Lori Loughlin awaits trial in the college admissions scandal, her two daughters are no longer at USC.

The USC Registrar released a statement Monday afternoon saying Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Gianulli are no longer enrolled at USC.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled. We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws. — USC Registrar

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to secure the girls' entrance to USC as crew recruits.

Four more parents pled guilty Monday in the college admissions scandal. Douglas Hodge, Michelle Janavs, along with Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez, changed their pleas in Boston's Federal Court. They all previously pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering.

Of the 10 parents sentenced so far, nine have received prison time ranging from two weeks to five months.