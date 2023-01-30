article

A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994.

James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago.

He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail records

The case went cold until "recent developments led to the identification of Grimsley," Concord police announced.

Forensic evidence connects Grimsley to the case, the police department told the Mercury News.

Ladwig was killed on December 2, 1994. She had been strangled with a cord and beaten, the Mercury News reported.