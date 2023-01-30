Expand / Collapse search

Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 3:52PM
Concord
Terrie Ladwig was killed in her Concord apartment in 1994. A truck driver from Utah was arrested in January 2023 for her alleged murder, police said.  (KTVU FOX 2)

A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994.

James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. 

He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail records

The case went cold until "recent developments led to the identification of Grimsley," Concord police announced

Forensic evidence connects Grimsley to the case, the police department told the Mercury News

Ladwig was killed on December 2, 1994. She had been strangled with a cord and beaten, the Mercury News reported. 