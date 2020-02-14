Vacant Pleasant Hill home destroyed in Friday afternoon inferno

Firefighters from the Contra Costa County fire protection district are mopping up after a fire completely destroyed a Pleasant Hill home Friday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday. The first crews to arrive on the scene along Belmont Court reported the structure was a total loss.

The home, located at 26 Belmont Court, is only accessable by a long driveway, according to data from Google Maps.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews will remain on scene for several more hours to put out any hotspots.