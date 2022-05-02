Vacaville police monitor wayward bear, as officers patrol nearby schools

Vacaville police were keeping a close eye on a wayward bear that was caught on video hanging out in a tree on Monday.

Police said the bear was last seen in the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. It’s a residential area and not far from Willis Jepson Middle School as well as Hemlock and Orchard elementary schools.

Police told KTVU that officers were on the three campuses as students arrived to school to ensure their safety.

Officers first received reports of the bear being sighted near the outskirts of town on Sunday night.

Police said it appeared the animal had lost its way as it was forging for food. "He was doing his bear thing at night and ended up in the city," Sgt. Aaron Potter said, noting he appeared to be a young adult bear.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was called in to help as officers tried to urge him back into his natural habitat.

Ultimately police decided the best course of action would be to let the bear be and hope it would make its back into the hills.

"Our current plan is to observe the bear and not take direct action unless he poses a threat," police shared on Facebook on Monday.

They warned residents, "If you see the bear, the safest course of action will be to avoid him, keep doors and windows closed, and consider bringing any pets inside."

Police noted that Solano County was a natural habitat for black bears and that in recent years there, have been increased reports of bear sightings. "They’re starting to repopulate the area," Potter explained.

He said officers planned to remain patrolling the neighborhoods until they could be sure the bear went back into the wild, and returned to "greener pastures," so to speak.

As of Monday morning, police said the bear may have done just that. The animal had come down from the tree and there were indications he may be on his way home, though residents were advised to remain vigilant and aware.