Vacaville police warn of prowler lurking around homes

Police in Vacaville are asking the public to help identify a suspected prowler recently captured on video surveillance peeking into windows and at one point crawling away on hands and knees to avoid being seen.

On June 14, the suspect was seen on video in the early morning hours lurking around a home in the 400 block of Lovers Lane, the Vacaville Police Department said on social media.

Video shows a man looking into a window at the home and then slowly crawling away, as if to avoid being seen, police said.

At least two other residents have captured what appears to be the same suspect prowling around their homes at night, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about him is asked contact Detective Yetter at (707) 469-4846.