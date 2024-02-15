Valentine's Day brings love to downtown SF businesses

Valentine's Day brought a welcome boost to businesses in downtown San Francisco, as people booked restaurant tables, bought flowers and chocolates for the holiday.

"We saw a huge rise this year, so things are on the up absolutely. People are ready to celebrate," Brigid Huntoon, the assistant general manager of Barcha restaurant said.

Celebrating with a special Valentine's Day menu at restaurants such as Barcha, whose name means joy and celebration.

"An expression of happiness. Whenever they're happy they yell barcha barcha so the owner decided to name the restaurant after that," said Konstantinos Antonoglou, the general manager of Barcha.

"I feel it was kind of romantic. I enjoyed it," said Jim Marciano of Connecticu,t who was attending a work meeting at Barcha.

"The vibe was very cozy. Romantic. I saw a lot of other couples having a great time," said Lisa Green, also of Connecticut.

One drawback was the pouring rain.

"I love the rain, actually. Just not when it's raining on our guests," said Huntoon. "We made sure to move the early ones inside."

Along the Embarcadero, people with umbrellas carrying their Valentine's bouquets scurried for cover.

Inside, commuters picked up last minute flowers and candy.

"It seems important to recognize my wife and our relationship," Doug Bregenzer of San Anselmo said.

At the Recchiuti Confections shop in the Ferry Building, the owner Michael Recchiuti says they were selling out of some chocolates after a mention in the New York Times.

"This particular Valentine's Day turned out to be way busier than we expected," Michael Recchiuti the owner of Recchiuti Confections said.

While other couples were at dinner Valentine's Day, he and Jacky, his wife, business partner and lifelong love of 34 years were side-by-side.

"This was our chance to be together and be able to snuggle," Jacky said.

People shared their reflections on the meaning of love and Valentine's Day.

"Being friends and trusting each other is something we really built on," Michael said, "We respect each other."

"I see Valentine's as an opportunity to say thank you for all the little things that your spouse does," said Terry Wiley, Inspector General of SF Sheriff's Department's Oversight Board.

"It's just an occasion to celebrate. We always need a reminder to celebrate," said Alex Kim of San Francisco, who bought a box of chocolates.

"I think I love being in love with him," said Anjol Grewats of Oakley who was there with her boyfriend Armand Agopian of Antioch.

"I think love, trust and open communication are the most important pillars of any relationship," Agopian said.

